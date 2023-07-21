Barclays Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 376,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 103,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 198,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.