Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,294. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

