Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 397,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BNED traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,252,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 374,083 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

