Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.85 ($0.12). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), with a volume of 28,344 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.25 ($0.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of £105.61 million, a P/E ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
