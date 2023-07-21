BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,123 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,095.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,561.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,642 shares of company stock worth $292,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCBP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

