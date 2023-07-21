BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.31.

BCE traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,287. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.05. The stock has a market cap of C$53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2216722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

