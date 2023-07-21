Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Belden Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter.

BDC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.