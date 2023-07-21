Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 45,860 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $745,606.54.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,822. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,369,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

