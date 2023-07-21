Benchmark Initiates Coverage on CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC)

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

CytoMed Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

