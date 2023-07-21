Benchmark Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

