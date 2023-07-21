bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading 1.8% Higher

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €3.97 ($4.46) and last traded at €3.97 ($4.46). 1,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.90 ($4.38).

bet-at-home.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.57.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; poker; virtual sports; and sport books. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.