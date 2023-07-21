Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Chan Sells 200,000 Shares

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Chan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).
Betmakers Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Betmakers Technology Group Company Profile
