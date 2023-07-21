Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 1,579,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,912,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $992.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

