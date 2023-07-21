Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.94. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 207,238 shares traded.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $26,901.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

