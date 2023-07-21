Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Down 1.2%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). Approximately 17,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.88 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.87.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

