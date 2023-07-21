BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $160.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

NYSE:BILL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

