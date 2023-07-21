Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $16.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.02. 123,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.