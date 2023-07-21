Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $357.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.19.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

