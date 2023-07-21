Bitfarms’ (BITF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.12. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 186.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

