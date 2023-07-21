BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

