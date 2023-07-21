BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $827.91 million, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

