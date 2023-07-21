BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

