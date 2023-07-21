BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, insider David Hall bought 36,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$60,002.36 ($40,817.93). 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

