BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
In related news, insider David Hall bought 36,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$60,002.36 ($40,817.93). 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
