BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises about 0.7% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 988,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

