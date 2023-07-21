BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,774 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 121.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 491,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

