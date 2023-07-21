BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.56. 1,832,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

