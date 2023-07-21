BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,075 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

