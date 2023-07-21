BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 63,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,672. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

