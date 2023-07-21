BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 135,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

