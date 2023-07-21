BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 85,411 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,411 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 386,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,674. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

