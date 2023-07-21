BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 189,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.