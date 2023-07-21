Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.81.
About Blackline Safety
