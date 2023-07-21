BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $762.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $767.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $687.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.43. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

