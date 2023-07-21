BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $762.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $767.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $687.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.43. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.