Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

