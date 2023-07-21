Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.06. 202,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.