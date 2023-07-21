Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

