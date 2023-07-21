BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

