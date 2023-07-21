BMO Capital Markets Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.