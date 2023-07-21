BNP Paribas Downgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) to Neutral

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.94 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.15.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
