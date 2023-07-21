BNP Paribas Downgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) to Neutral

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.94 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.15.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.