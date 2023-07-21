Boit C F David Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boit C F David boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 203,242 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

