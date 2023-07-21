Boit C F David Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boit C F David increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

