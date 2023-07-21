Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 58,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

