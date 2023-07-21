boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,158,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 3,840,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

