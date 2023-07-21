boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,158,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 3,840,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About boohoo group
