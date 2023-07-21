Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Cut by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,917.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,685.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,558.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,998.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.