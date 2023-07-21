Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.60.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $44.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,962.00. 72,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,934. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,685.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,558.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,998.00.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Booking by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

