Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $116.22 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

