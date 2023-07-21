Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

