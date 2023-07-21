Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 198,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,871. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

