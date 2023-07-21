British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in June

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
