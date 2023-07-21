Brokerages Set Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Target Price at $59.00

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,717,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.